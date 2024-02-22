Court convicts, fines parents for letting children race in Samut Prakan

Assistant National Police chief Pol Lt-General Samran Nuanma said on Thursday the 10 parents were found guilty of violating Article 26 (2) of the Child Protection Act of 2003 by failing to prevent their children from racing on roads.

Samran did not elaborate on when the children were detained and when the court issued the ruling.

He said each parent was initially fined 10,000 baht but all the defendants pleaded guilty, so the court reduced the fine to 5,000 baht.

Samran said the reason he was making the case and the verdict public was to warn other parents that they had a duty to ensure their children behaved well. The act empowered the authorities to punish parents for crimes committed by those under 18.