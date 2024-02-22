Rule of law must prevail to protect parkland from corruption: Srettha

Srettha was responding to reporters’ questions following an earlier statement by Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, chief of the National Parks Office, who alleged that ALRO officials had marked land for allocation to farmers by encroaching upon 205,000 rai (32,800 hectares) of forest and parks nationwide.

Chaiwat alleged that corrupt land reform officials lay out marking pins to encroach on forests and parks, with the ulterior motive of initially handing them out to landless farmers but later selling them to wealthy people.

Srettha said no matter how many rai in the disputed areas have been covered with marking pins, everything would be dealt with in accordance with the legal process and in line with Wednesday’s agreement among the Royal Thai Survey Department, the Agriculture Ministry and the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.