160,000 hectares of land in Thailand’s North face destruction in wildfires

Using information from satellites, the agency revealed that on Thursday alone, there had been as many as 1,532 hot spots nationwide.

Of these, 671 occurred at conserved wild areas, 340 at national reserved forests, 232 at agricultural sites, 163 at Sor Por Kor land (lands that the Agricultural Ministry gave to locals), 115 at community areas, and 11 along the highway.

Kanchanaburi saw the most hot spots at 221.

The agency revealed that of other regional nations, Myanmar had 1,485, Laos 851, Cambodia 833, and 595 in Vietnam.