Netizens up in arms about sign covered in stickers

The person who posted the photo, which has been widely shared on social media in the past week, said bikers visiting or passing through the district in the northern province usually put stickers of their clubs on the sign to commemorate their visit as they take selfies or group photos with the sign.

Netizens who agree with this culture said the sign and stickers have become a tourism gimmick of Mae Hong Son in their own right, attracting visitors to check in and take photos.

Those opposed said motorists can barely read the sign due to the stickers, which could be a road hazard. Others are questioning the legality of defacing government property.

Facebook page “TeawMaehongson”, which is dedicated to tourism promotion in Mae Hong Son, on Thursday suggested that the Highways Department erect a separate sign dedicated exclusively to stickers from visitors.

This idea, too, was met with criticism, with many saying taxpayers’ money should not be used for such a gimmick. Others, meanwhile, suggested that tourism entrepreneurs in the district chip in to build a sign for bikers’ stickers to attract visitors, preserving the tradition of travelling by motorbike.

As of reporting time all the stickers have been removed from the sign.

The Highway Act of 1992 prohibits defacing, damaging, moving or removing highway signs and other traffic installations. Violators will face up to six months imprisonment or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

To report violations, contact the Highway Hotline at 1146.