Run on Suvarnabhumi’s new runway in once-in-a-lifetime charity event

Runners, as well as walkers, are invited to the “3rd Runway Suvarnabhumi Charity Run” on Sunday March 17, the first charity event in Thailand to take place on an airport runway.

The event aims to secure funding to buy medical equipment for hospitals in remote areas, as well as to provide an opportunity for city people to engage in physical activities amid the backdrop of Thailand’s majestic airport.

The construction of the 3rd runway began in 2020 to accommodate the increasing number of flights to the kingdom’s central airport.

The new runway is 60 metres wide and 4,000 metres long, and runs in parallel with the first runway. It is expected to expand the airport’s flight capacity from 68 per hour to 94.

The charity run will have three categories: mini marathon (10 kms), fun run (5 kms) and VIP (1 km).

Application fees are 800 baht, 600 baht, and 1,000 baht respectively. All participants will receive a commemorative shirt corresponding to their category and a medal. Also, free food and drinks will be available after they cross the finish line.

Participants will be able to take close-up photos with airplanes and with celebrities who are joining the event, including Ann Thongprasom, Warintorn “Great” Panhakarn, Khemanit “Pancake” Jamikorn, and Puttichai “Push” Kasetsin.

Applications are open from now until March 3 at this link: https://race.thai.run/the3rdrunway