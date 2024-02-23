Moroccan man confesses to murder of Austrian deejay on Koh Pha-ngan: Police

The suspect was identified as Anas Rakib, 37, who police said was a friend of the 42-year-old deejay, Max Hartl.

Hartl’s body was found on Thursday beside a small road at the foot of a hill. He had suffered extensive blunt force trauma to his head and face.

Police said witnesses pointed to Rakib as the perpetrator, saying he was the last person to be with the victim before he was found dead. The suspect was arrested on Friday and was questioned by senior provincial officers at Koh Pha-ngan district police station.

Hartl’s sister Martina Shelley told police that he had worked as a deejay at a food shop on the island for seven years. She said that before he was murdered, the victim had been partying with eight or nine friends at his home at the foot of the hill. Shelley suspected that her brother might have been involved in an argument with some of his friends that led to his murder.

Pol Colonel Sirichai Suksart, deputy chief of the Surat Thani police, said on Friday that the suspect admitted that the two had quarrelled after the party and confessed to the murder.