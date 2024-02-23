Bangkok temple's assistant abbot arrested for embezzlement
The police's Anti-Corruption Division arrested Wat Ratchapradit's assistant abbot and his suspected accomplice on Friday for alleged embezzlement of over 200 million baht temple cash.
Assistant abbot Phrakru Sutheesutawatwiwat Puangkerd (47) was arrested at Wat Duang Khae in Pathumwan district.
Meanwhile, Panjit Phanphrom (52), who worked as a retailer at the temple, was arrested at Wat Tha Phra in Bangkok Yai district.
Police said the suspects had embezzled cash from Wat Ratchapradit between 2018 and 2023, but they started to plan their escape after police acknowledged abnormalities in cash withdrawals.
"Phrakru Sutheesutawatwiwat often submitted cheques to the temple's abbot for signing and approval before changing the figures on it," the police explained. "The assistant abbot then sent the cheque to Panjit for withdrawing cash to make financial tracking more difficult."
Phrakru Sutheesutawatwiwat denied the charge against him, but Panjit reportedly pleaded guilty to withdrawing cash for the temple's assistant abbot.
Both suspects have been sent to the Anti-Corruption Division's investigators for pursuing legal action.