Bangkok temple's assistant abbot arrested for embezzlement

Police said the suspects had embezzled cash from Wat Ratchapradit between 2018 and 2023, but they started to plan their escape after police acknowledged abnormalities in cash withdrawals.

"Phrakru Sutheesutawatwiwat often submitted cheques to the temple's abbot for signing and approval before changing the figures on it," the police explained. "The assistant abbot then sent the cheque to Panjit for withdrawing cash to make financial tracking more difficult."