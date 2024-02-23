Maintenance error blamed for Suvarnabhumi Airport shuttle train halt

The breakdown lasted for about three hours, during which time shuttle buses were used to transport passengers between the main airport terminal and the Satellite Terminal 1.

Four flights were delayed for about 30 minutes as a result of the APM breakdown, but no passengers were left behind, Suvarnabhumi Airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn said at a press conference on the incident.

AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat told the media that the APM breakdown occurred at 9.45am when the system’s main power supply was cut off as part of a routine maintenance test by the airport’s engineers. However, the backup power system failed to work normally, resulting in the breakdown.

“After learning about the problem, the airport’s management dispatched mechanics to fix it immediately. The APM services resumed normally after three hours,” Kerati said.

He added that AOT would discuss the matter with Arrow Engineering and Construction, which is responsible for the maintenance of the airport’s APM system, to prevent a repeat of the incident.



