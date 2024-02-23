Police chief vows to step in and resolve dispute between senior officers

Torsak on Friday told media that he was unhappy about two seasoned officers — Pol General Surachate "Big Joke" Hakparn and Pol Maj-General Jaroonkiat “Big Tao” Pankaew” — expressing their disagreements in public. He warned this would damage the image of the Royal Thai Police.

The two senior officers came into the limelight after Jaroonkiat filed a complaint with the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), accusing Surachate and his subordinates of breaching the laws, due to the latter’s alleged financial link to an online gambling website run by a woman nicknamed "Minnie".

Torsak said that he was not detached from the controversy and that he would schedule a talk with the two police officers on Friday afternoon.

Dubbing himself the “head of the family”, he said he was responsible for bringing about unity “amongst family members”.