New passenger drop-off lane at Don Mueang airport to help ease traffic

The new passenger drop-off lane is one of the measures to be put in place before Songkran Festival in April when the airport expects a spike in users, airport director Wijit Kaesaithiam said on Friday.

He said that from March 1, all taxis entering the airport must do so only via the passenger drop-off lane, except those who are bringing passengers requiring special assistance, or use wheelchairs. In such cases, the taxi should drop the passengers off at Gate 5 of Terminal 1 Building instead.

The airport would also dispatch airport help officers to gates 16 and 17 of the passenger drop-off lane to provide guidance and direction to the passengers 24 hours a day, Wijit said. Traffic staffers will also be stationed at the entrance to the passenger drop-off lane to facilitate traffic flow during rush hours, Wijit added.

Don Mueang is one of two international airports serving the Bangkok Metropolitan, the other one being Suvarnabhumi Airport. It is one of the oldest airports in Thailand located on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Don Mueang district, northern Bangkok.