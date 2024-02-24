Amid warring factions, top cop clamps down on actions hurting police image

The order came shortly after Torsak told media on Friday that he was unhappy about two senior officers — Pol General Surachate "Big Joke" Hakparn and Pol Maj-General Jaroonkiat “Big Tao” Pankaew” — expressing their disagreements in public. The police chief added that he would arrange personal talks with the two officers to resolve their animosity over alleged involvement with an online gambling website.

Torsak’s order on Friday urges police officers to strictly adhere to regulation No. 30 of the Police Code regarding operations not related to the case. The regulation lays out procedures for police officers to give information, interviews, photo release and public relations media to the press.

“Police officers must follow the code and use their judgement and discretion to protect public interest and the organisation’s image as top priority,” said the order. “Police officers must avoid giving information that damages the image and operations of the police, or creates a situation that can be used to their personal advantage.”

The order also said that information regarding disputes or doubts between two or more parties of police officers must be given by authorised personnel appointed to act as spokesperson by the unit supervisor. This also includes cases involving national security and those that are of public interest.

Violations of the order would be considered a disciplinary or criminal offence, and would invite corresponding punishment, the order said.