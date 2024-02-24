148 Thais among 689 people arrested over online gambling, scams in Myanmar border town

In a raid on Friday, Myanmar military and police raided an “online gambling business” located close to 1G1 Hotel and arrested 689 people found on the premises, the Tachileik News Agency said.

Those arrested included 148 Thais – 75 men and 73 women – as well as Chinese and Myanmar nationals, the report said.

Arresting officers also seized 400 computers, 270 smartphones, 10 cars and 170 motorbikes. The Thais arrested will reportedly be questioned and prosecuted if found to be involved in illegal activities while in Myanmar. They face up to six months in jail or a fine of 40,000 baht if found guilty.

After serving their sentence, the convicted Thais will be handed over to Thai authorities, the report added.



