Nonthaburi temple to offer food and blessings at ‘festi-wat’ next month

Meanwhile, a limited number of 100 people will be allowed to sit at the chef’s table on March 23-24 and 30-31, when five renowned Thai chefs will create special dishes from the temple’s agricultural produce.

Tickets for the chef’s table cost 1,599 baht for lunch and 1,999 for dinner. Tickets can be booked via the Suan Kaew Festi-Wat's Facebook page or by calling 095 494 4145.

Apart from stalls offering delicious food, the temple will also organise other activities such as an exhibition to boost awareness on managing food waste, auctioning items donated by Thai superstars and merchandise from the temple’s farm.

All earnings from the event will be donated to the temple.