Nonthaburi temple to offer food and blessings at ‘festi-wat’ next month
Nonthaburi’s Wat Suan Kaew is holding a “Suan Kaew Food Festi-Wat” next month to encourage visitors to not just feast on delicious offerings but to also make merit.
From March 22 to 31, restaurants and food outlets that have passed the temple’s “Suan Kaew Chef 5 Stars” standard will be offering visitors a wide range of delicacies at affordable prices.
Meanwhile, a limited number of 100 people will be allowed to sit at the chef’s table on March 23-24 and 30-31, when five renowned Thai chefs will create special dishes from the temple’s agricultural produce.
Tickets for the chef’s table cost 1,599 baht for lunch and 1,999 for dinner. Tickets can be booked via the Suan Kaew Festi-Wat's Facebook page or by calling 095 494 4145.
Apart from stalls offering delicious food, the temple will also organise other activities such as an exhibition to boost awareness on managing food waste, auctioning items donated by Thai superstars and merchandise from the temple’s farm.
All earnings from the event will be donated to the temple.
“This event aims to promote local products internationally and support local restaurants that offer delicious, fresh, clean food,” the temple’s abbot Phra Phayom Kalayano said.
Visit Suan Kaew Fest-Wat’s Facebook page for more information.