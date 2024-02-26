Chiang Mai national park calls for troops to step in and help fight forest fires

So far, more than 33,000 rai (5,280 hectares) of forested land in the national park has been destroyed.

Kritsayam Kongsatree, director of the 16th protected zones administration office, said park officials had tried but failed to put out the fires raging for more than a week mainly because local villagers set them off to harvest wild plants or hunt animals. He reckoned they also light fires to take revenge on park officials for stopping from hunting.

Hence, his office has had to seek help from the Third Army Area to send two units of paratroopers to mainly patrol forests to prevent villagers from starting new fires and to put out any fires they see starting, Kritsayam said.