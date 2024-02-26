Srettha inspects living conditions of low-ranking navy officers

He said he had earlier inspected residences used by police and the army’s low-ranking officers and would soon improve their living spaces.

The prime minister said the government would improve the well-being of soldiers to attract young Thais to voluntarily enlist in the military services.

For the construction of naval residences, Srettha said,

If the 2024 budget is not approved quickly enough to allow early construction of the naval residences, Srettha said the government would allocate budget from the central fund to ensure the construction.

The prime minister added he would soon inspect the official houses for teachers and public health officials and would try to improve them as well.

Adung told reporters that he would propose the government build a structure that covers a lot of the available ground area and add many floors in order to house as many officers as possible.

He said junior naval officers were happy that the prime minister had paid attention to their living conditions.