Civil aviation training centre needs upgrading if PM’s goal to be met

The commitment came following deputy transport minister Manaporn Charoensri’s visit to the centre on Sunday to examine the buildings, classrooms, and hangars, which will allow the ministry to evaluate the proposal to construct a new building in fiscal 2025 costing 414 million baht.

Speaking to the media during the visit, Manaporn admitted that the aviation training centre is in urgent need of improvement as it is one of the most important facilities in Thailand for training commercial pilots and key aviation personnel.

Manaporn also held meetings with officers from the civil aviation centre to discuss the best ways to ready the aviation sector including the renovation of facilities, aircraft simulators and pilot instructors to support the industry’s growth.

Last week, Prime Minister Srettha laid out his strategic vision for moving the country forward, with the fourth vision being to make Thailand a regional aviation hub.

Stressing the significance of upgrading the nation's airports and aviation-related systems and management, Srettha said he expects the improvements to assist Thailand in attracting more travellers, trade and investment.

Srettha's urgent commitment to improving the country's aviation was demonstrated on Saturday when he conducted an unannounced check of operations at Suvarnabhumi Airport, and declared disappointment with the slowness of procedures at both the arrival and departure counters.