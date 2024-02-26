Anutin endorses bill granting amnesty to owners for surrendering illegal firearms

Traisulee Traisoranakul, secretary to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, said the minister has endorsed the bill and sent it to the Cabinet Secretariat.

Once the bill is added to the Cabinet agenda, it will be sent to the House of Representatives for deliberation and enacted once it gets the Cabinet nod, Traisulee added.

The bill seeks to reduce crimes committed with firearms or toy guns modified to fire live ammunition.