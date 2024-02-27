Reforestation project generates jobs for local communities

The project, which was launched in 2022, set out to grow trees on degraded land of the Royal Forest Department and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Egat told The Nation.

At least 200 trees per rai have been planted to turn the barren land into forests in a bid to increase green areas to help absorb carbon dioxide emissions, the electricity agency said,

Egat has been working with the two departments in selecting locals who have expertise in growing and maintaining the forests. After intensive training and testing, selected candidates will sign an employment contract with Egat, under which they will grow trees in designated areas and keep them in good condition.

Egat will periodically perform random checks on the forest to make sure that the tree survivability rate does not drop below 85%.

So far, a total area of 188,692 rai (30,190 hectares) under the project has passed the criteria of 200 trees per rai and is ready absorb carbon.

The project is in line with the Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Programme (T-VER), which aims to encourage all sectors in the country to conduct activities for greenhouse gas reduction, such as using renewable energy, transport management, tree planting and reforestation.