Explosion of pink Rosy Trumpet blossoms at Kasetsart about March 10

The famous row of trees are no longer largely blocked by power cables as they once were.

The university has buried the cables along its main road from Chonlaprathan gate to the Thang Soong intersection fully revealing the Rosy Trumpet trees lining the roadside.

When in full bloom, the flowers of the tree paint the road a spectacular scene of pink, trumpet-shaped flowers that bloom in profusion. They have become a magnet drawing many, mostly from Bangkok, to visit the campus in Nakhon Pathom to take photos.