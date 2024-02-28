Explosion of pink Rosy Trumpet blossoms at Kasetsart about March 10
Kasetsart University has laid underground power cables to avoid blocking the delightful view of Rosy Trumpet trees on Kamphaeng Saen campus.
The famous row of trees are no longer largely blocked by power cables as they once were.
The university has buried the cables along its main road from Chonlaprathan gate to the Thang Soong intersection fully revealing the Rosy Trumpet trees lining the roadside.
When in full bloom, the flowers of the tree paint the road a spectacular scene of pink, trumpet-shaped flowers that bloom in profusion. They have become a magnet drawing many, mostly from Bangkok, to visit the campus in Nakhon Pathom to take photos.
The deciduous Rosy Trumpet trees (Tabebuia rosea) were native to Central and South America.
Although the university’s power cables have been put underground along the road in line with calls from visitors to the campus, the test of the electrical flow for the street lamps will be done on March 2, the university announced.
As part of the relocation of the cables, the university put up the new street lamps.
The campus on Wednesday informed the public that the trees have yielded only sporadic flowers so far this year and are not in full bloom. Visitors are advised wait for the full bloom before coming to the campus.
A campus agriculturist said the trees this year are expected to have sporadic pink flowers for the next few days, with pink-saturated tree-covering blossoms in full bloom from approximately March 10 to 16.