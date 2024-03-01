Police confident of finding man who ate and ran at Jay Fai’s eatery

Pol Colonel Tossapon Ampaipipatkul, superintendent of the station, said on Thursday that an initial investigation found that the perpetrator was not, in fact, an officer under his supervision.

He also said that after questioning Jay Fai, whose real name is Supinya Jansuta, and other witnesses, “I believe we will catch the perpetrator with no difficulty.”

Jay Fai’s Instagram account (@jayfaibangkok) on Thursday posted a message that a customer claiming to be a police inspector on an urgent duty had jumped the queue and ordered a takeaway without paying. The post added that the chef’s daughter filed a complaint with the Samranrat Police Station after the incident.

Tossapon said that the complainant was shown photos of all officers at the police station, and none of them was identified as the perpetrator.

According to Jay Fai’s daughter, who did not share her identity, the perpetrator appeared to be in his 50s to 60s and about 160 centimetres tall, wearing civilian clothes and claiming to be on an urgent police mission. She allowed him to sit at a table, cutting through a long queue of waiting customers.

