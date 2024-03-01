Swiss man, wife apologise for their behaviour towards Thai female doctor

The man was identified only by his first name, David.

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on February 24. David reportedly kicked Thandao Chandam on her back when she and her female friend were sitting on the villa's steps in Cape Yamu, which they assumed was a public property.

However, investigations following the case, led to the discovery that the steps to the villa encroached on public land. David and his Thai wife have been given three days to demolish the construction.