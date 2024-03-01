High percentage of Thais ICT savvy, survey shows

The number of Thai internet users accounts for 89.5% of all Thais aged 6 and over while the number of mobile phone users represents 95.5% of this population, the agency’s deputy director-general Krisana Jirawatsathit said on Friday.

She said the survey, which focused on the use of information and communication technology (ICT) by Thais, was conducted in the fourth quarter of last year.

Of the 24 million households covered in the survey, as many as 22 million (91.6%) were connected to the internet. The northern region had the lowest percentage of households with internet connections, at 85.7%.

Thailand’s population is 71.8 million, according to an estimate by the Worldometer website based on the latest United Nations data.

