Thailand recalls its Ambassador to WTO after India's protest

The official disclosure highlighted that Pimchanok has been instructed to return to Thailand, and notably, she is expected to take on the role of the Thai foreign secretary in this context. This move signifies the seriousness with which Thailand is addressing the diplomatic fallout resulting from the controversial remarks

made by its Ambassador.

The government official emphasized that Pimchanok's facts were inaccurate, clarifying that only about 40% of the paddy produce is procured by the government to fulfil food security commitments.

India's prominence in global rice exports was evident in 2022, where it accounted for a substantial 22.24 million tonnes, representing 40.63% of the world's rice exports.

However, in 2023, India imposed restrictions on the export of broken and non-basmati white rice. This decision was influenced by concerns surrounding uncertainties in rice production, both domestically and in other rice-producing nations, attributed to geopolitical factors, El Nino sentiments, and extreme climatic

conditions.

The export bans aimed to stabilize domestic prices and ensure ample availability in the local market.

As India took these measures, it maintained its position as the world's largest rice-exporting country from 2018 to 2022, surpassing major players like Thailand and Vietnam. Despite the bans on broken and non-basmati white rice, India continued to export basmati and parboiled non-basmati rice.

Thailand is a member of the Cairns Group, a coalition of 19 nations advocating for the free flow of agricultural commodities without restrictions, adding another layer to the diplomatic complexities arising from Pimchanok's comments.

This situation underscores the intricate dynamics involved in global agricultural trade and the efforts of nations to balance their domestic priorities with international trade commitments.