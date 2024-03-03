Work on light rail transit system in Khon Kaen expected to begin in 2025

The LTR will be introduced in the Bueng Kaen Nakhon Reservoir area.

A feasibility study on the 4.4 kilometres long project has been completed. Construction is expected to take about 2 years, requiring an investment of 650 million baht, with the service opening in 2027.

This will be the first LRT system outside Bangkok.

After the trial runs of "Tram Noy”, Khon Kaen will continue to push forward with the main LRT line project from Samran to Tha Phra, a distance of 22.8 kilometres with an investment of 26.963 billion baht, officials said.

Officials said interest rates are being negotiated with financial institutions for the Samran-Tha Phra project. Simultaneously, area surveys are being conducted for the project. Details are expected to be finalised this year with construction starting in 2025, to be ready for use in 2028.