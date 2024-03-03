Hundreds rally on beach against Swiss man who allegedly kicked doctor

Fehr initially explained that he had not intended to kick the doctor, but he slipped while walking down to tell her to leave and his foot accidentally “touched” her back. But a video clip released from Thandao’s side showed Fehr hurling four-letter word at her as “get the f… out”.

During the rally, several protesters held banners, telling “David” to leave the country. Several also shouted: “David, get out”.

The protesters also sang the national anthem and one of them shouted “David, get out. We hate you.”

Fehr and his wife have been quiet since Saturday night. Their car has not been seen at the villa since Saturday night, and it is assumed that they were not at home on Sunday.

More local people were expected to join the “picnic” protest at the spot throughout the day on Sunday to show solidarity with the female doctor.

After Thandao’s case became the talk of the town and the highlight of TV news, the Tambon Pa Klok municipality came to check the spot and found that all except one of the steps encroached on the public beach. The municipality ordered Phuket Peninsula Estate Co Ltd, which looks after the villa, to demolish the steps immediately.

The steps have also become a hot check-in spot on the beach with many people coming to sit or even lie down on them to take selfies in a show of solidarity with the doctor and to defy Fehr.