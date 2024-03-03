Park officials wage uphill battle to control forest fires in Chiang Mai

Park officials from the 16th protected area administration office, backed up by Kamov KA-32 helicopter, were still trying to halt fires in forests straddling Mae Wang, Hot and Mae Chaem districts.

The fires started nearly at the same time, in certain areas before, when the office announced it had managed to halt fires in the Ob Luang National Park in Hot district on February 27.

Kritsayam Kongsatree, chief of the 16th office, said that local villagers would not stop starting forest fires due to their old belief that wild edible vegetables and mushrooms would prosper after the blaze. In some cases, he said fires spread from farmlands when villagers burned their byproducts or weeds.