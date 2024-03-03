Govt will keep helping loan shark victims, even unregistered ones: Anutin

He said mechanisms for helping mediate between debtors and non-banking creditors have been put in place and the government should use the system to step in and help victims who are being harassed or intimidated by loan sharks.

The registration, which began on December 1 last year and wrapped up on February 29, is part of the government’s efforts to tackle the issue of illegal lending at inflated interest rates.

The Interior Ministry announced that some 150,000 people owing a total of 11.09 billion baht have registered for the Interior Ministry’s debt-relief programme.