Govt will keep helping loan shark victims, even unregistered ones: Anutin
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that though the registration period for non-system debtors has ended, his ministry will still be able to help unregistered loan shark victims.
He said mechanisms for helping mediate between debtors and non-banking creditors have been put in place and the government should use the system to step in and help victims who are being harassed or intimidated by loan sharks.
The registration, which began on December 1 last year and wrapped up on February 29, is part of the government’s efforts to tackle the issue of illegal lending at inflated interest rates.
The Interior Ministry announced that some 150,000 people owing a total of 11.09 billion baht have registered for the Interior Ministry’s debt-relief programme.
As to why some registered debtors have complained that banks are not granting them loans, Anutin said banks would have to consider the amount sought and the debtors’ ability to service these loans.
For instance, he said, it would be easy for a registered debtor to seek a loan of 20,000 baht, but if they apply for 100,000 baht, their application would likely be rejected.
Anutin said he does not expect a second phase of debt registration to take place, because he believes almost all debtors have registered for the programme.