Buddhist abbot donates 3,000 eggs, other food to Chiang Mai forest fire fighters
The abbot of a historic Buddhist temple in Chiang Mai donated 3,000 eggs to park officials and volunteers battling forest fires in the province for over a month.
Phrakhru Paibul Jetiyanurak, the abbot of Wat Lok Moli, even held a special rite to bless the eggs before handing them over to Suparirk Lertlaksirikul, chief of the Ob Luang National Park.
The abbot said the eggs had originally been donated by believers, whose wishes were granted after offering prayers at the statue of Queen Chiraprapha Devi, the 12th monarch of the ancient Lanna kingdom.
The abbot said he prayed over the eggs to infuse them with positive vibes, so they could provide moral support to the volunteers and park officials. He said he hoped these blessed eggs would protect them from danger as well as provide much-needed protein. The abbot also handed over other offerings from believers, like rice and dried food.
Suparirk said that though park officials had managed to get big blazes under control by February 27, sporadic fires were still popping up at different spots and officials were continuously working to put them out. He said the donated eggs and food would certainly boost morale and provide energy to park officials working on putting out fires.