Buddhist abbot donates 3,000 eggs, other food to Chiang Mai forest fire fighters

Phrakhru Paibul Jetiyanurak, the abbot of Wat Lok Moli, even held a special rite to bless the eggs before handing them over to Suparirk Lertlaksirikul, chief of the Ob Luang National Park.

The abbot said the eggs had originally been donated by believers, whose wishes were granted after offering prayers at the statue of Queen Chiraprapha Devi, the 12th monarch of the ancient Lanna kingdom.

The abbot said he prayed over the eggs to infuse them with positive vibes, so they could provide moral support to the volunteers and park officials. He said he hoped these blessed eggs would protect them from danger as well as provide much-needed protein. The abbot also handed over other offerings from believers, like rice and dried food.