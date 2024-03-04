Swiss expat’s long-stay visa at risk as Phuket locals angered by rude behaviour

Phuket residents have been pushing for the expulsion of Swiss national Urs “David” Fehr, 45, after he allegedly kicked a female doctor and accused her of trespassing on his property.

The incident took place on the evening of February 24 on the steps of his property at Yamu Beach in Thalang district’s Tambon Pa Klok. Dr Thandao Chandam told reporters later that Fehr looked down upon her as a “local” who could not read an English sign saying the steps she and her friend were sitting on were part of his private property.

After the incident, many residents joined a rally at the beach opposite Fehr’s villa on Sunday, calling on the expat to “get out”. Some carried signs saying in English: “Local people don’t want animal”.