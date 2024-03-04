Air Force to give up golf course to Don Mueang for expansion

Jirayu Houngsub, sthe pokesperson for political affairs at the Defence Ministry, said the details of transferring ownership of the Kantarat Golf Course to AOT were being finalised by a special committee headed by him.

He said he had been assigned by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Defence Minister Klungsang to head a panel considering measures for the armed forces to return unused and unnecessary land to the state for public use.

Jirayu said his panel has consulted with RTAF commander-in-chef ACM Phanpakdee Pattanakul, who agreed to hand over the rights to the golf course to the AOT for airport expansion.