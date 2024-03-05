Filipino transgenders 'working as prostitutes on Sukhumvit Soi 11', claim Thai group

Two members of the group of six Thai transgender women who were allegedly attacked by their Filipino peers on Monday spoke to the press on Tuesday.

At the conference, the duo expressed disappointment that the Filipinos, who they alleged had been "encroaching on their territory", were allowed to leave the country so easily.

They also expressed disappointment that police were only able to nab two of the 20 attackers, as the other two they detained had not been involved in the brawl.

Police only took the four Filipinos to face charges at Lumpini Police Station after the Thai side filed complaints, they said.

The two members of the Thai group also urged immigration police to find out why so many Filipino transgender women stay in hotels on Soi 11. They also wanted to know if their attackers had overstayed the 30-day visa stamp they received upon arrival.