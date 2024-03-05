Beaches are public property, say Phuket locals as they fight to reclaim Laem Nga
A much-publicised row between a Swiss expat and a Thai female doctor has prompted Phuket residents to reclaim Laem Nga Beach from a Bangkok-based property developer.
The conflict was sparked by an event in late February when Swiss national Urs “David” Fehr allegedly kicked Dr Thandao Chandam, who was sitting with her friend on the steps of his villa at Yamu Beach in Thalang district.
This case is currently under police investigation. Fehr was initially charged with physical assault, while the steps of his villa have been demolished because they were encroaching on public property.
Meanwhile, a post on the “Laem Nga Phuket” Facebook page on Tuesday called on locals to reclaim the path to the beach, which was being blocked by the Cape Nga Development.
“The company does not have the authority to close the entrance to the beach and the rural road nearby, as it is public property,” the post read.
The comment also included the video clip of officials from the Third Naval Area Command reclaiming the rural road from an unidentified capitalist on March 29, 2016. A series of images have also been posted to show the state of the once-spectacular Laem Nga Beach before and after the Cape Nga Development took possession.