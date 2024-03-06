Is the Pha Khao Ma Thailand’s latest soft power?

The event is being held from March 4-6 to celebrate 50 years since Australia became ASEAN’s first Dialogue Partner.

The premier was accompanied by deputy PM and Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara. Srettha is scheduled to deliver a statement to the summit later on Wednesday.

After attending the summit, Srettha will attend a luncheon together with the heads of the ASEAN nations, soon-to-be member Timor-Leste, and ASEAN’s secretary-general. The event is hosted by the governor of Victoria.

A news source said Srettha donned the grey-and-white pha khao ma he received from locals of Roi Et when he visited the northeastern province on Saturday. The media is speculating that the PM’s choice of attire aims to promote Thailand’s handicraft as a soft power to drive the economy.

The term “pha khao ma” is a combination of Thai words, with “pha” meaning cloth, “khao” signifying white, and “ma” referencing a horse. However, pha khao ma is not synonymous with “white horse cloth” or “cloth for a white horse”.

The origin of “khao ma” can be traced back to the Persian term “kamar band,” which translates as “waistband.”

The pha khao ma is a practical textile that serves a variety of everyday functions, from wrapping items, drying the face and body, providing shade from the sun, covering tables, and is often wrapped around the neck to dry the sweat on hot days.