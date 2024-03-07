‘Than On’ back in Thailand for third visit in 7 months

The post has attracted over 25,000 likes and welcoming comments from netizens.

This is his third trip to his homeland in less than a year.

After living abroad for 27 years, Vacharaesorn and his younger brother, Chakriwat made their first visit to Thailand on August 7, 2023. Vacharaesorn is fondly called “Than On” by Thais, while Chakriwat is known as “Than Ong”.

Vacharaesorn, 42, who works as a lawyer in New York, travelled to Thailand again on December 4 to attend Father's Day celebrations on December 5 in Bangkok.

He also visited several provinces, including Nong Khai, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram and Chachoengsao, before returning to the United States on December 18, when he posted: See you again. #ThailandIloveyou #ileaveonlytoreturn

A news source revealed that Than On’s could stay in Thailand until April during this third visit to celebrate the Songkran Festival, also known as the Thai traditional new year, from April 13-15.

It added that on his next visit to Thailand, which is yet to be scheduled, the King’s other three sons who live in the US will join Vacharaesorn. They are: Juthavachara, Chakriwat, and Vatchrawee.