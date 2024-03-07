Immigration police revoke visa of Swiss businessman in Phuket

Pol Col Parinya Klinkesorn, speaking for the Immigration Bureau, said on Thursday that Pol Maj Gen Songprod Sirisukha, commander of Immigration Division 6, had signed an order on Wednesday evening to revoke the visa of Urs “David” Fehr as proposed by the Phuket Immigration Office. Division 6 is in charge of immigration in southern provinces.

Earlier, the Phuket provincial administration asked Phuket Immigration authorities to consider revoking the visa for Fehr, the 45-year-old managing director of the Elephant Sanctuary Park Co that runs an elephant park in Phuket.

The provincial administration took the action after Dr Thandao Chandam, 26, a doctor at Dibuk Hospital, told media that she had been kicked in the back on the night of February 24 by Fehr while sitting on steps at Yamu Beach in front of a villa in Thalang district.