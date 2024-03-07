Phuket police seek trust of locals, announce 13 cases against foreigners

Krathu Police Station: An Australian was arrested for overstaying his visa and for escaping from a hospital without paying a medical bill of over 178,000 baht.

– A Russian man was arrested for opening a marijuana shop without a licence, charged with working without a permit and working in a job reserved for Thais.

Choeng Thalay Police Station: A Briton and three Myanmar women were arrested for working without a work permit.

Sakhu Police Station: A Russian was arrested while working as an interpreter at a money exchange shop without a work permit. He was also charged with overstaying his visa.

– Four Myanmar nationals were arrested at a condo construction site on charge of working without a permit.

Karon Police Station: An Australian man was arrested with an illegal drug classified as Category 4 narcotics.

Wichit Police Station: A Russian couple was arrested on charges of overstaying their visa.

Tha Chatchai police station: A Kazakh man was arrested for working as a driver without a work permit.