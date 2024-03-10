Thai police the least trusted law enforcement agency, NIDA poll shows
Thai citizens view corruption within the civil service sector as motivated by greed more than any other reason, a new NIDA poll published on Sunday revealed.
Over 59% of respondents said they believed civil servant corruption was due to financial reasons, while 31.53% believed that corruption stemmed from public admiration for rich, godfatherly figures.
Other commonly picked reasons in the poll were legal loopholes, rising cost of living and patronage culture.
Only over 2% of respondents said that citizens were not vigilant enough against corruption, the lowest picked reason.
The poll also surveyed trust amongst the public of law enforcement agencies. The Office of the Attorney-General scored the highest, with 47% of respondents somewhat trusting the agency.
The lowest scoring agency on trust was police units, not including the Royal Thai Police’s Anti-Corruption Division (ACD). Over 70% of respondents were not trusting of general police while 61% were not trusting of the ACD.
Almost half of the respondents did not trust the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), and over half were not trusting of the National Anti Corruption Commission (NACC).