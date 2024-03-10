Phuket governor called back to help tackle problems sparked by Swiss national

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul summoned Sophon to return immediately to tackle the situation after a Swiss businessman allegedly assaulted a female doctor, sparking a series of events and protests by local people.

Upon his arrival on Saturday, Sophon told the press that he had been monitoring the case involving Swiss national Urs “David” Fehr and was overseeing the matter through phone calls to his deputy. Sophon had gone to Germany to study tourism promotion prospects.

On the night of February 24, Fehr allegedly kicked the doctor in the back while she was sitting on steps that the man claimed were part of his property.

Sophon told the press that Fehr would face legal prosecution for the alleged assault, adding that the steps have been demolished because they encroached into Yamu Beach in Thalang district.

He also said that Fehr’s long-stay visa has been revoked and he has now been released on bail to fight the case.