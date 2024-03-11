Agriculture Ministry targets land reform officials, tycoon over Khao Yai land allocation

Thanadol Suwannarit, adviser to Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow, said on Monday that he had inspected the disputed forestland near the Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima and found that two officials had violated regulations.

He was referring to officials from the Nakhon Ratchasima branch of the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO). Thanadol checked the disputed areas after the National Parks Office under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) alleged that the Nakhon Ratchasima land reform office had marked 2,900 rai (464 hectares) of fertile forests of the Khao Yai Park as areas designated for allocation to landless farmers.

While ALRO insisted the 2,900 rai were part of the area marked for it to allocate, it also conceded that its officials in Nakhon Ratchasima should not have allocated them as they were fertile forests, and not suitable for farming.