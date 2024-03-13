BTSC to get 23bn from BMA for Green Line, while court considers more

The ordinance took effect on Wednesday, allocating a budget drawing on reserve funds and allowing the BMA, the Bangkok city hall, to repay a debt totalling 23,488,692,200 baht to the operator of the BTS Skytrain.

The debt arose from BMA hiring BTSC to install machinery and electrical systems (E&M) for the second extension of the Green Line from Bearing to Samut Prakan stations and from Mo Chit to Saphan Mai and Khu Khot stations.

The ordinance specified that the 23.488 billion was an extra allocation to the fiscal 2024 BMA budget and empowered BMA governor Chadchart Sittipunt to take charge of the debt repayment.