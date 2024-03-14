Water reserves decline to 62%, but govt confident rainfall will comes in time

Following an ONWR meeting on Thursday, the Office’s deputy director-general Paitoon Kengkarnchang said that an assessment of the water situation had found that 51.42 billion cubic metres remained in all reservoirs nationwide.

Paitoon said the ONWR has efficiently managed water distribution from the reservoirs and with some climate models predicting the return of La Niña in the upcoming rainy season which would replenish water levels, the ONWR is confident that the water will be adequate for both farming and consumption.

He added that although 62% is the average level of all reservoirs combined, some have high levels of water while others are lower.