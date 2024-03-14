Thirteen sailors injured as Thai Navy warship accidentally blasts frigate

Thick black smoke was seen pouring from the stern of HTMS Khirirat of the First Frigate Fleet as it docked at the Sattahip Naval base at noon.

Firefighters backed by four fire engines took about 30 minutes to control the blaze.

The fire was caused by an explosion triggered by an artillery shell accidentally discharged from HTMS Chonburi, which was docked nearby, said naval officers speaking on condition of anonymity.