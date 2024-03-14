5,500 more Thai workers to be offered jobs in South Korea this year

He said there is high demand for low-skilled labour in South Korea, particularly in small and medium-sized industries, as well as in agricultural and service sectors.

Following successful negotiations between the labour authorities of both countries, South Korea agreed to offer 5,500 more jobs for Thais in its quota for foreign workers, an increase of 15% over last year, the minister said.

He said South Korean authorities were satisfied with the Department of Employment’s transparent and efficient process of recruiting workers for South Korea.

Phiphat on Thursday met with South Korea’s Employment and Labour Minister, Lee Jung-Sik, at the latter’s ministry in Seoul to discuss the expansion of worker quota for Thailand and possible solutions to the problem of Thai immigrants working illegally in South Korea. The Thai labour minister was accompanied by senior ministry officials, including the Department of Employment director-general, Somchai Morakotsriwan, and Thai diplomats based in Seoul.

Phiphat said that South Korea wanted Thailand to send workers in the service and tourism sectors to work in that country’s hotels, resorts, and restaurants.

The South Korean officials he met also promised to help improve the income, welfare, skills, and living conditions for Thai workers, the minister said.