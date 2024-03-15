Standardisation of QR code payments likely across SE Asia, Japan by 2025

The Japanese government has started talks with Southeast Asian countries to enable the joint use of QR code payment services, allowing international travellers to make purchases abroad with the payment methods they use at home, Nikkei Asia reported.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry has been in talks with Southeast Asian governments and central banks over the matter. The initiative, in which QR code systems would be made compatible across countries, is set to begin by April 2025, the report said, quoting a source from the ministry.

The Payments Japan Association, which aims to accelerate nationwide adoption of digital payments, plans to create a new system this year aiming to integrate JPQR – Japan’s standardised QR code payment system – with international providers to enable international cashless transactions.

When the system is in place, Southeast Asian visitors to Japan could pay for goods and services by scanning QR codes with their smartphones.



