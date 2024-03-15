Govt working closely with Japan after Thais overstay visa-free period
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with the Japanese embassy to find preventive measures after several Thais travelling visa-free to Japan overstayed the allowable 15-day period.
Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee met with “high-level representatives” from the Japanese mission on Friday to emphasise the Thai government’s determination to tackle the problem, the Thai Foreign Ministry website reported.
The move came after Japan expressed concern over the matter and hinted at a possible review of its policy of providing visa-free entry to Thai passport holders for a 15-day stay in the East Asian country, which has become a highly popular destination among Thai tourists.
Japan’s visa-free policy for Thais is due to expire in early 2025 after three years of implementation.
About 1 million Thai nationals visited Japan last year, according to data collected by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Thai Travel Agents Association expected the number to reach 1.5 million this year, with Japan still the top destination for outbound Thai tourists.
At his meeting with the Japanese embassy representatives, Jakkapong told them that he had instructed the Department of Consular Affairs to work with relevant agencies in the public and private sectors, as well as Thai civil society and the mass media, to come up with measures to prevent and tackle the problem, according to the Foreign Ministry.
“The Thai government has taken vigorous action and would continue to do so in dealing with the problem of overstays by Thai nationals in Japan,” the ministry said.
It added that warnings had been issued to Thai nationals about penalties they would face for staying illegally in Japan.
“The deputy minister also informed the Japanese side that he would discuss with the Ministry of Labour to encourage sending Thai workers to work in Japan legally,” it said.
Jakkapong also suggested to the Japanese embassy officials that Thai nationals travelling to Japan as true tourists, who admire Japan, should be treated as separate from people who seek to work illegally there. He said the latter group was much smaller and that both countries should better focus on these people in tackling the problem together, according to the Foreign Ministry.
It said the Japanese side agreed with Jakkapong's suggestion and praised the Thai government’s efforts to solve the problem. The embassy representatives said they would report to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the Thai deputy minister’s proposal.
The Thai Foreign Ministry said on Friday that both countries were working together closely to prevent abuse of Japan’s 15-day visa exemption for Thai passport holders. It also pointed to “good signs” that Japan would renew the policy but urged Thais travelling to Japan to follow the rules and respect Japanese etiquette to help safeguard Thailand’s good image.