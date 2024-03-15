Govt working closely with Japan after Thais overstay visa-free period

Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee met with “high-level representatives” from the Japanese mission on Friday to emphasise the Thai government’s determination to tackle the problem, the Thai Foreign Ministry website reported.

The move came after Japan expressed concern over the matter and hinted at a possible review of its policy of providing visa-free entry to Thai passport holders for a 15-day stay in the East Asian country, which has become a highly popular destination among Thai tourists.

Japan’s visa-free policy for Thais is due to expire in early 2025 after three years of implementation.

About 1 million Thai nationals visited Japan last year, according to data collected by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Thai Travel Agents Association expected the number to reach 1.5 million this year, with Japan still the top destination for outbound Thai tourists.

At his meeting with the Japanese embassy representatives, Jakkapong told them that he had instructed the Department of Consular Affairs to work with relevant agencies in the public and private sectors, as well as Thai civil society and the mass media, to come up with measures to prevent and tackle the problem, according to the Foreign Ministry.

“The Thai government has taken vigorous action and would continue to do so in dealing with the problem of overstays by Thai nationals in Japan,” the ministry said.