‘Big Joke’ not at home to receive summons over money laundering charges

When told by police that the guard and his boss could face charges of obstructing state officials, the man at the gate called his boss again. The guard’s boss then spoke to the police team’s chief before the officers were allowed to enter the housing estate.

The entire negotiation took some 20 minutes, and eventually, the security guard hopped on a motorcycle to escort the two police pickup trucks to Surachate’s house.

The team then spent about half an hour at Surachate’s home before leaving the housing estate. No reporters were allowed to follow the police team into the estate.

In a phone call with The Nation later, Surachate said that he was not home and his aides could not accept the summons on his behalf.

He added that he will return home on Tuesday and will then consider whether the investigation against him is lawful and whether he should acknowledge the summons.

He also said that he would have his lawyer hold a press conference on the issue on Tuesday.

Earlier, Surachate’s lawyers claimed that investigators had come up with these money laundering charges because they wanted to discredit him before the annual police reshuffle comes up. Surachate is first in line for the top job in terms of seniority.