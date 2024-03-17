Air Force officer in trouble after stray bullet hits man in angry confrontation
The Air Force officer who allegedly accidentally shot a partygoer in Samut Prakan’s Bang Sao Thong district will face legal prosecution, Royal Thai Air Force spokesman AVM Boonlert Andara said.
He was referring to an incident in which Flgt Lieutenant Thanitsak Pornhiranthanon, 60, had a quarrel with a group of six or seven partygoers near his home at 9.30pm on Saturday.
Supachai Yungyuen, 26, was rushed to Chularat 5 Hospital after he was hit by a stray bullet as the group tried to stop Thanitsak from using this 9mm pistol, the victim’s friend Nattapol Phuthongbai, 21, said.
More than 30 police officers in full protective gear surrounded the three-storey house where the cadet lived with his wife.
It took them about two hours to persuade Thanitsak to surrender before they took him to Bang Sao Thong Police Station for legal action.
Boonlert said Air Force chief ACM Alongkorn Wannarot has acknowledged the case and confirmed that Thanitsak will face legal prosecution.
“The Air Force chief has ordered the cadet to cooperate with the police while asking commanders to strictly screen their subordinates,” he said, adding that Thanitsak’s commander will visit the victim in the hospital on Sunday.
Another friend of the victim, who identified himself as Tom, said he and his friends often gathered opposite Thanitsak’s home to drink and listen to music. The 32-year-old said he believes Thanitsak was infuriated by the fact that the group had not quietened down despite being warned twice.
Meanwhile, Thanitsak’s wife said the group was very noisy and that other residents were also affected. “We filed police complaints twice, yet nothing happened,” she said.
She confirmed that the gun was shot while her husband was quarrelling with the partygoers. “But he went back to bed as he believed he did not shoot anybody,” she said, adding that Thanitsak is undergoing treatment for stress.
The officer is scheduled to retire in October.