Air Force officer in trouble after stray bullet hits man in angry confrontation

He was referring to an incident in which Flgt Lieutenant Thanitsak Pornhiranthanon, 60, had a quarrel with a group of six or seven partygoers near his home at 9.30pm on Saturday.

Supachai Yungyuen, 26, was rushed to Chularat 5 Hospital after he was hit by a stray bullet as the group tried to stop Thanitsak from using this 9mm pistol, the victim’s friend Nattapol Phuthongbai, 21, said.

More than 30 police officers in full protective gear surrounded the three-storey house where the cadet lived with his wife.

It took them about two hours to persuade Thanitsak to surrender before they took him to Bang Sao Thong Police Station for legal action.