Gun discharges as NZ tourists alleged to assault officer

While senior Pol. Sgt.-Maj. Somsak Nooiad went about his duties along Chao Fah Tawan Ok Road, Mueang District, Phuket, he encountered two foreign men riding two motorcycles at a high speed in the community.

According to the officer, he signalled for them to stop, but both men refused and fled, with Somsak pursuing them in his vehicle.

Upon reaching a noodle shop both riders parked their motorcycles and are said to have expressed anger toward the officer, who was following them while recording the incident with his phone.

They allegedly knocked the phone out of his hands and assaulted the officer while trying to grab his gun, causing it to fire one round. Nobody was hit by the bullet, but Somsak was injured from the assault.