Gun discharges as NZ tourists alleged to assault officer
Two foreign tourists are alleged to have assaulted a police officer in Phuket on March 16, just weeks after another foreigner allegedly kicked a Thai doctor because he was said to be upset that the doctor was sitting on the steps next to the beach.
While senior Pol. Sgt.-Maj. Somsak Nooiad went about his duties along Chao Fah Tawan Ok Road, Mueang District, Phuket, he encountered two foreign men riding two motorcycles at a high speed in the community.
According to the officer, he signalled for them to stop, but both men refused and fled, with Somsak pursuing them in his vehicle.
Upon reaching a noodle shop both riders parked their motorcycles and are said to have expressed anger toward the officer, who was following them while recording the incident with his phone.
They allegedly knocked the phone out of his hands and assaulted the officer while trying to grab his gun, causing it to fire one round. Nobody was hit by the bullet, but Somsak was injured from the assault.
Other officers arrived to assist and managed to control both foreigners. The case was then handed over to the investigating officers at Chalong Police Station to begin legal proceedings.
The two tourists were identified as Hamish, age 36, and Oscar, 38, both nationals of New Zealand. Both individuals allegedly attempted to bribe officials.
The two suspects will be sent to court for detention on Monday, with the police planning to object to allowing bail. This objection stems from both suspects being foreign nationals with non-permanent addresses, raising concerns about the possibility of them fleeing.
Both individuals continue to deny the allegations under questioning and are expected to provide their statements in court. The police initially charged the suspects with participating in a robbery; obstructing or resisting law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties; causing bodily harm to law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties; attempting, offering, or promising to give property or other benefits to law enforcement officers to motivate them to perform or refrain from performing actions contrary to their duties; and driving without a driver’s license.
Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, on Monday, ordered police to revoke the suspects’ visas and to rigorously pursue legal proceedings. After the cases conclude, they will be banned from again entering the country.
The Facebook page “Phuket Info Center” has posted a message stating that the alleged perpetrators are MMA fighters.