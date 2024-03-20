Ongoing row prompts Srettha to transfer ‘Big Tor’, ‘Big Joke’ to inactive posts

Transfer orders for National Police chief Pol General Torsak “Big Tor” Sukvimol and his deputy Pol General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn were issued after they met Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday.

Deputy RTP chief Pol General Kittirat “Big Tai” Phanphet will likely become caretaker National Police chief.

Srettha said that though he felt “uneasy” about ordering the transfers, they were necessary because he did not want Torsak and Surachate to interfere in the probe into allegations of bribe and money laundering the latter faces.

After the transfer, the two senior police officers called a press conference to say they would leave the investigation in the hands of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and not interfere.

“We have never had a conflict with one another and from now on, if there’s a dispute [in RTP], it does not stem from us,” the duo said.