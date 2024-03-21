New waste-to-energy plants to 'help deal with over 1k tonnes of daily garbage'

BMA permanent secretary Wanthanee Wattana said the two new garbage power plants were under construction at the Nong Khaem and On Nug garbage disposal centres.

On March 12, Privy Councillor Palakorn Suwanrath presided over the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of one of the two new waste-to-energy power plants at Nong Khaem garbage disposal centre.

Wanthanee said the two power plants were necessary as garbage in Bangkok had been increasing to more than 1,000 tonnes per day.