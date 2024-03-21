New waste-to-energy plants to 'help deal with over 1k tonnes of daily garbage'
The top official at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has expressed confidence that two new waste-to-energy plants would be completed by 2026 as scheduled, which would help the city administration dispose of some 1,000 tonnes of garbage per day.
BMA permanent secretary Wanthanee Wattana said the two new garbage power plants were under construction at the Nong Khaem and On Nug garbage disposal centres.
On March 12, Privy Councillor Palakorn Suwanrath presided over the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of one of the two new waste-to-energy power plants at Nong Khaem garbage disposal centre.
Wanthanee said the two power plants were necessary as garbage in Bangkok had been increasing to more than 1,000 tonnes per day.
She said the first power plant in Nong Khaem with capacity to get rid of 500 tonnes of garbage per day was now incapable of handling the increasing amount of daily garbage.
The first power plant at the Nong Khaem garbage centre started operation on March 23, 2016 when the BMA was run by then governor MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra.